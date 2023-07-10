The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues at top of UK boxed sales chart

HQ

Nintendo Switch titles are incredibly difficult to beat in the boxed, physical market. Each week, despite launching years ago, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe makes the cut, and usually the Switch version of Minecraft is up there to boot. It looks like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may be another to add to this collection of indomitable Switch titles judging by the sales data.

This is because the Switch sequel is once again on top of the UK's boxed sales chart, for a second week running. In fact, ever since its launch at the end of May, Tears of the Kingdom has held the top spot on the chart, only dropping briefly to Diablo IV in early June and then Final Fantasy XVI at the end of June.

Considering July is a steady month, it does seem likely that Tears of the Kingdom will continue to dominate the chart until late August when a collection of bigger games all make their debut.

As for the rest of the top ten over the past week, FIFA 23 comes in second, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third, and the Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, God of War: Ragnarök, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Diablo IV, and Minecraft on Switch make up the rest of the list.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.