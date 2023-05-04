Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

      The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom competition launches in the UK

      You can win one of 10 Shikishi.

      A new competition for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has launched in the UK, granting ten winners a special edition Shikishi.

      If you're not sure what a Shikishi is, it is essentially an art form created on a hard paperboard surface. It's thicker than regular paper and given a gold border, as you can see in the image on the Twitter post below. It's a fancy piece of collectible art, pretty much, but if you're looking to win one, you'll have to check out the tweet.

      It's a simple competition to enter, as all you have to do is follow My Nintendo Store UK and comment under the tweet with the game you first discovered Hyrule in. With only 10 Shikishi up for grabs, though, there's no guarantee doing these easy steps will win you some art. The competition closes on the 12th of May, just in time for Tears of the Kingdom's release.

      The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

