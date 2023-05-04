The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom competition launches in the UK

HQ

A new competition for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has launched in the UK, granting ten winners a special edition Shikishi.

If you're not sure what a Shikishi is, it is essentially an art form created on a hard paperboard surface. It's thicker than regular paper and given a gold border, as you can see in the image on the Twitter post below. It's a fancy piece of collectible art, pretty much, but if you're looking to win one, you'll have to check out the tweet.

It's a simple competition to enter, as all you have to do is follow My Nintendo Store UK and comment under the tweet with the game you first discovered Hyrule in. With only 10 Shikishi up for grabs, though, there's no guarantee doing these easy steps will win you some art. The competition closes on the 12th of May, just in time for Tears of the Kingdom's release.