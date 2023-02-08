The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom briefly listed for $70 on Nintendo eShop

HQ

It seems The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be going for a hefty price tag when it launches. Recently, the Nintendo eShop prematurely revealed the game's price by listing it for $69.99.

This listing was subsequently removed, but it's not just the US that has seen this increased price. A Canadian Twitter user posted that their eShop listing saw the game at CAD 89.99, which would match up with the American pricing.

Considering Sony and Xbox have also increased the price of their first party titles, it wouldn't be too farfetched to see Nintendo do the same. There are many as well who will see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as being worth that price, too, especially if it prove to be the Switch's last major release.

Are you willing to pay the equivalent of $70 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.