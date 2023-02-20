Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom artbook leaks online

200 pages detailing the world, story, and more have been discovered online.

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's artbook has been leaked in its entirety, showing up online.

The book, which can be found here, includes details of characters, the game's story, its world and more. If you're wanting to steer clear of spoilers, we suggest you don't check out the art book before release.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Details on the game have remained somewhat sparse, until now. Outside of leaks, though, we're still largely guessing what the latest game will contain.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

