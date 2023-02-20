The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom artbook leaks online

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's artbook has been leaked in its entirety, showing up online.

The book, which can be found here, includes details of characters, the game's story, its world and more. If you're wanting to steer clear of spoilers, we suggest you don't check out the art book before release.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Details on the game have remained somewhat sparse, until now. Outside of leaks, though, we're still largely guessing what the latest game will contain.