Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appears to have been leaked online

Be careful when surfing the web over the next couple of weeks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As we all know, there's not much time left before it's time to revisit Hyrule in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with only ten days left until release, it seems that Nintendo has been hit by leaks as videos of the game's opening hours have begun to spread across the back streets of the internet.

Even physical copies seem to be on the loose, and it is also reported that the game has been emulated to work on PC, which of course also increases the risk of more so-called spoilers coming out before we reach the official launch. You have thus been warned, and if you are worried about having one of the hottest games of the year destroyed by spoilers, we advise you to surf the web carefully in the coming days.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Related texts



Loading next content