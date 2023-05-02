The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appears to have been leaked online

HQ

As we all know, there's not much time left before it's time to revisit Hyrule in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with only ten days left until release, it seems that Nintendo has been hit by leaks as videos of the game's opening hours have begun to spread across the back streets of the internet.

Even physical copies seem to be on the loose, and it is also reported that the game has been emulated to work on PC, which of course also increases the risk of more so-called spoilers coming out before we reach the official launch. You have thus been warned, and if you are worried about having one of the hottest games of the year destroyed by spoilers, we advise you to surf the web carefully in the coming days.