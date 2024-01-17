The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate III lead GDC Awards nominations

The nominees for the 24th annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been revealed, and following a massively successful 2023, in a critical sense, for Baldur's Gate III, Larian's RPG is tied for the most nominations at this upcoming event with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Both games have netted seven nominations, with Geometric Interactive's Cocoon coming up in a close third with six nominations. The other major critical success from 2023, Remedy's Alan Wake II, only netted three nominations at this year's awards.
As for the full list of nominees, you can see that below.
Best Audio
Best Debut
Best Design
Innovation Award
Best Narrative
Special Impact Award
Best Technology
Best Visual Art
Game of the Year
The GDC Awards will be held on March 20, 2024 during GDC in San Francisco.