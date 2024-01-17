The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate III lead GDC Awards nominations

HQ

The nominees for the 24th annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been revealed, and following a massively successful 2023, in a critical sense, for Baldur's Gate III, Larian's RPG is tied for the most nominations at this upcoming event with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Both games have netted seven nominations, with Geometric Interactive's Cocoon coming up in a close third with six nominations. The other major critical success from 2023, Remedy's Alan Wake II, only netted three nominations at this year's awards.

As for the full list of nominees, you can see that below.

Best Audio





Baldur's Gate III



Hi-Fi Rush



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Venba



Best Debut





Cocoon



Dave the Diver



Dredge



Venba



Viewfinder



Best Design





Baldur's Gate III



Cocoon



Dredge



Hi-Fi Rush



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Innovation Award





Baldur's Gate III



Cocoon



Hi-Fi Rush



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



The Making of Karateka



Best Narrative





Alan Wake II



Baldur's Gate III



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Venba



Special Impact Award





A Space for the Unbound



Assassin's Creed Mirage



Baldur's Gate III



Terra Nil



Venba



Best Technology





Alan Wake II



Baldur's Gate III



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Starfield



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Best Visual Art





Alan Wake II



Cocoon



Final Fantasy XVI



Hi-Fi Rush



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Game of the Year





Baldur's Gate III



Cocoon



Dave the Diver



Dredge



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



The GDC Awards will be held on March 20, 2024 during GDC in San Francisco.