Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate III lead GDC Awards nominations

With Cocoon coming up close behind.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The nominees for the 24th annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been revealed, and following a massively successful 2023, in a critical sense, for Baldur's Gate III, Larian's RPG is tied for the most nominations at this upcoming event with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Both games have netted seven nominations, with Geometric Interactive's Cocoon coming up in a close third with six nominations. The other major critical success from 2023, Remedy's Alan Wake II, only netted three nominations at this year's awards.

As for the full list of nominees, you can see that below.

Best Audio


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  • Venba

Best Debut


  • Cocoon

  • Dave the Diver

  • Dredge

  • Venba

  • Viewfinder

Best Design


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Cocoon

  • Dredge

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Innovation Award


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Cocoon

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  • The Making of Karateka

Best Narrative


  • Alan Wake II

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  • Venba

Special Impact Award


  • A Space for the Unbound

  • Assassin's Creed Mirage

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Terra Nil

  • Venba

Best Technology


  • Alan Wake II

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Starfield

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Visual Art


  • Alan Wake II

  • Cocoon

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Cocoon

  • Dave the Diver

  • Dredge

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The GDC Awards will be held on March 20, 2024 during GDC in San Francisco.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Related texts



Loading next content