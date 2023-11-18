The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom actress wants to star in the movie

HQ

While some may be looking at stars like Hunter Schafer and Anya Taylor-Joy to play the role of Zelda in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie, it may seem like we're forgetting someone already perfectly suited to the role.

Patricia Summersett has voiced Zelda in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, so she certainly has the experience. When GamesRadar asked whether she'd be throwing her hat in the ring for the part, she had the following to say:

"Of course I will. I would love to play Zelda over and over again."



Summersett certainly has the blonde hair and elvish look for Zelda, but we'll have to wait and see if she can win the role in the live-action adaptation.

Who do you think should play Zelda?