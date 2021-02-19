The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is 7.5GB and will include amiibo support

You're watching Advertisements

It may not have necessarily been the announcement that Zelda fans were hoping for, but Skyward Sword HD was revealed earlier this week to be soon launching on the Switch. It's upcoming arrival on the hybrid platform has only been known for a couple of days now, but fans have been able to uncover some additional details by combing through its eShop page.

Firstly, the game will take up 7.5GB if you're hoping to download it digitally. Comparatively, Breath of the Wild weighs in at a considerably larger 14.4GB, and Link's Awakening is a smaller 6.03GB. It's not too large on space then, but it's worth taking into consideration if you're closing to maxing out that tiny 32GB of internal storage.

Lastly, it has been revealed that Skyward Sword will include support for amiibos. This, of course, wasn't present within the original due to it releasing back on the Wii. No details have been given yet, however, as to how this may function in the game. Hopefully we will see some exclusive amiibos themed around the game that can used within gameplay.

