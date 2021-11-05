The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has sold almost as many copies as the original Wii version

HQ

As the remastered work of Wii-era adventure game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was announced back in February and later released on Nintendo Switch exclusively in July this year.

While keeping the gameplay mostly unchanged, the remastered title also has the classic designs remained with some improvements being added, which makes The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD highly-acclaimed. We gave it a 9/10 in our review and you can check the full article here.

One thing that can also prove its success is the sales of numbers. According to Nintendo's latest financial report (via Nintendo Life), it has been revealed that Skyward Sword HD has sold about 3.6 million units as of September 30, and the original game sold 3.67 million on Wii in total, as a comparison (the figure comes from the AnalystDaniel Ahmad). This is quite impressive considering the HD only used less than 3 months of time to (almost) catch up the life time sales of the original.

Have you tried The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD yet? Does it have everything you want in a remastered version?