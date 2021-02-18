Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda Skyward: Sword HD announced

The Wii game has been adapted so it isn't reliant on motion controls.

We were hoping there would be something new from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II during the Nintendo Direct, but there wasn't more than a mentioning. But that doesn't mean we didn't get any Zelda, quite the opposite, as Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

It will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 16, and it is the classic Wii original in glorious HD. We can expect even better motion controls this time as well as more classic Zelda controllers (which wasn't possible originally), and we'll also be able to play it in style as Nintendo is launching Joy-Cons with themes from the game.

Check out the first trailer, the Joy-Cons and HD Skyward Sword Link below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy