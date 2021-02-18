The Legend of Zelda Skyward: Sword HD announced

We were hoping there would be something new from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II during the Nintendo Direct, but there wasn't more than a mentioning. But that doesn't mean we didn't get any Zelda, quite the opposite, as Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

It will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 16, and it is the classic Wii original in glorious HD. We can expect even better motion controls this time as well as more classic Zelda controllers (which wasn't possible originally), and we'll also be able to play it in style as Nintendo is launching Joy-Cons with themes from the game.

Check out the first trailer, the Joy-Cons and HD Skyward Sword Link below.