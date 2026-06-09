The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remake revealed for Nintendo Switch 2, without exact date or new name

"There was one particular boy who did not have a fairy"

The new The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo Switch 2 will include voice acting and seemingly realistic graphics. And that's pretty much what we can tell you because the remake only got a few seconds of a teaser. The tale of the Kokiri and the Great Deku Tree told over some fabric artworks, the awakening of Link in his house at the beginning of the game, the Triforce of Courage already glimmering on his hand (something that wouldn't happen like that in the original game).

Without any subtitle or "Remake" addition to the name, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will release on Nintendo Switch 2 this year as previously leaked and it's expected to be Nintendo's big title for Christmas, but we didn't get a fixed official date.