The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in November

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When Nintendo announced it would be hosting a The Legend of Zelda-focussed Nintendo Direct ahead of a main and more generalised show the following day, it became immediately clear we'd be hearing more about the Switch 2 edition of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

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Unsurprisingly, after a few other franchise-wide announcements, the upcoming game made an appearance, with Eiji Aonuma introducing the project, showing off the glossy and new visuals and a bunch of gameplay from Kokiri Forest, it's surrounding village settlement, and all before Link travelled to the Great Deku Tree for the first dungeon experience.

The gameplay presented a bunch of the modern and new features this version of the legendary game will offer, not least a free camera with the right stick, new inventory screens, additional dialogue, and also a dedicated jump button too.

Following all of this, we eventually were taken into the Hyrule Field, which now has real grass, with additional more complex geography including stepping stones Link must jump on to cross the river. And since Hyrule Field can be quite a large open space, there is now a new 'sprint' mechanic on A, which should save Link from needing to roll everywhere...

Adding to this are motion controls akin to the aiming found in the 3DS version of the game for targeting the Fairy Slingshot for one. There is even a day/night cycle that continuously progresses no matter where you are, plus the player can hum into the Switch 2 microphone to have Link play the tune back on his Ocarina - or even play the new Ocarina toy for the same effect. Also, expect a Threads of Time additional objective where you will need to complete a tapestry for extra narrative spice. If all of this wasn't enough, expect completely dubbed cinematics, including for the Navi.

But this wasn't all, as Nintendo soon capped off the Direct with the confirmation of when we'll be playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2. The firm date is set for November 5, and as for the pricing of the project, the initially leaked and now taken down data from the Australian eShop claims it'll reflect the more reasonably priced recent Switch 2 experiences by coming in at £49.99/$59.99.

So with all of this in mind, will you be snagging a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2 this November?