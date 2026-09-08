The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's title theme now available with Nintendo Music

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So we've finally had the chance to check out the incredibly awesome remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and we even know when it's coming out. If, like us, you're having a hard time stopping yourself from thinking about how much fun it'll be to go on an adventure in this classic again, Nintendo has now come up with a little something to tide us over.

They've released what they're calling a "Special Release" via their Nintendo Music app, and it's nothing less than the title track for the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. If you're a Switch Online subscriber, just launch the Nintendo Music app and start playing it (we recommend putting it on repeat, as it's worth listening to over and over!).