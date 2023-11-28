The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ghibli-style fan video that will make you dream of the movie

HQ

For years (even before YouTube existed) we've seen fan-created videos in both animated and live-action formats recreating scenes from The Legend of Zelda games, and now that we officially know that a live action movie of the game series is in the works, the video we bring you today is sure to spark your imagination about an animated adaptation.

User Rwanlink has created a video showing scenes and characters from Ocarina of Time (and an Easter egg from Skyward Sword) created using Unreal Engine 5 and with a similar aesthetic to the films of Japanese animation studio Ghibli. The creator reports that it took him more than 600 hours and four months of work to create the project, in which he has been in charge of absolutely everything: from the animation and design of every object, character and environment, to the mixing of the music and lighting.

In the video we see Link's departure from the Kokiri Forest and farewell to the Great Deku Tree and his journey through the Hyrule Field to the village of Hyrule Castle, and it features all the villagers who live there, plus Navi, Talon, Malon, the Happy Mask Shop vendor, Princess Zelda, the King of Hyrule and Impa. We even see the arrival of Nabooru and Ganondorf to (falsely) pledge allegiance to the crown and the scene in the garden with Link and Zelda looking out of the castle window.

Although there are rumours that there will be more The Legend of Zelda films from Illumination (who already did well at the box office with the Super Mario film this year), seeing a collaboration between Nintendo and Studio Ghibli with a similar level of quality would surely boost the film's success to unprecedented levels, don't you think?