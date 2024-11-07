The Legend of Zelda movie to be released in cinemas before 2030

HQ

Nintendo on Tuesday released its financial report for the first half of the fiscal year, announcing a downward revision to its profit and sales forecasts for the remainder of the year. At the same time, it also said that nine games had surpassed one million copies sold in that period, but there were plenty of interesting tidbits of information in the extended presentation material.

Perhaps the most notable is the extended release window we have before us as we await the live-action film adapting The Legend of Zelda. At the moment, the project is still under wraps at Nintendo, although we do know that it will be directed by Wes Ball and that he intends to offer viewers "a Ghibli-esque live-action story".

The report reveals that we'll see if this ambition to adapt the beloved adventure series comes to fruition in less than six years, as it is currently slated to arrive before 2030, with a release after the sequel to The Super Mario bros. Movie. You can see the image extracted from the document below.

Are you looking forward to this The Legend of Zelda live action?