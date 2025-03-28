The Legend of Zelda movie set for release in two years

HQ

Of course, the launch of the Nintendo Today! app for iOS and Android, unveiled yesterday by Shigeru Miyamoto at the end of the Nintendo Direct, has already started to get people talking. Because in addition to some lovely concept art for Pikmin, the company has also released via the app the release date for The Legend of Zelda movie, which is being co-produced with Sony Motion Pictures Group, and which it had previously confirmed would be hitting screens before the end of the decade. Now we can stop speculating about dates.

Nintendo has informed us with an image that The Legend of Zelda movie will be released on March 26, 2027. It may seem like a long way off, but let's remember that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was also announced with a similar timeframe.

So, we already know that in exactly two years' time we'll be lining up at our nearest cinema to experience the event we've been waiting decades for: A film adaptation of Link and Zelda's story. Which one of them, that's still part of the Legend...