The Legend of Zelda movie finally has an official title

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Nintendo has just wrapped up its The Legend of Zelda stream, where it showcased the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, featuring gameplay, a release date, and plenty of other information.

But there was other The Legend of Zelda news today as well, including some about the upcoming movie. The official title was revealed and we have to say it's straightforward and not particularly hard to remember. Nintendo and Sony has chosen to call it... The Legend of Zelda, something Shigeru Miyamoto says: "Once you see the film, you'll understand why it doesn't have a subtitle."

As for the reasoning behind this simple name, Miyamoto also teased it will have a mixture of concepts, as it's an entirely original story and won't look to adapt one core The Legend of Zelda game. The famed Japanese developer also teased the role of the Triforce too, meaning we still have plenty to speculate about.

The premiere date is set for April 30, and with such little time left, we probably won't have to wait long for the first teaser trailer.