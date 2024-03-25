The Legend of Zelda movie director wants to make a serious movie that's also fun and whimsical

HQ

Wes Ball, the director of The Maze Runner and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, also has another big project lined up in a movie adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. We're likely a while away from the movie, but that hasn't stopped Ball from speaking about his ideas.

Talking with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Ball revealed what he'd like to accomplish with his Legend of Zelda movie. "I have this awesome idea," he said. "I've been thinking about it for a long freakin' time, of how cool a Zelda movie would be... I want to fulfil people's greatest desires. I know it's important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape."

"That's the thing I want to try to create - it's got to feel like something real. Something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical."

We don't have a tentative release window for The Legend of Zelda movie, but it is likely we're still years away from it. Hopefully, this will give Ball some time to figure out how he can make something that encapsulates all the ideas he has.