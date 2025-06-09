The Legend of Zelda movie delayed to the 7th of May, 2027

HQ

Anyone counting down the days until the debut of The Legend of Zelda movie might want to hold on a moment, as the release date for the film has shifted thanks to a delay. Previously, it was expected to arrive on the 26th of March, 2027.

Now, as per a new brief from Miyamoto himself, the film will release on the 7th of May, 2027. It's a delay of just a few weeks, and Miyamoto says the extra time will be used to "make the film as good as it can be."

Pushing itself out of March might be a good thing for The Legend of Zelda movie. Sonic 4 is set to hit theatres on the 19th, and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is also set to hit theatres that month, too. Nintendo likely wants to give this film the best chance possible to repeat the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Legend of Zelda movie releases on the 7th of May, 2027.