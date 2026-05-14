The Legend of Zelda movie changes its opening date and will release sooner in 2027

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Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda movie will now release one week earlier. Instead of May 7, the movie will release on April 30, 2027. The official tweet from Nintendo also confirms that the release date is worldwide.

"This is Miyamoto. In order to deliver it to everyone even one day sooner, the team is united in advancing production. It's less than a year until release, but please wait just a little longer".

Nintendo confirmed last month that the filming had wrapped. Directed by Wes Ball, with

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Zelda, we are eagerly awaiting for the first trailer of the movie to see how the Sony Pictures production will look like. Before that, it is expected that Nintendo will release a remake of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time for Switch 2, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series, just as they did this year with Super Mario.