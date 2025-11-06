The Legend of Zelda Movie begins production in New Zealand

HQ

While there's no official confirmation from Sony or Nintendo, we learned today that The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has moved from pre-production to "in production, according to the film's FTIA (Film & Television Industry Alliance) listing, and is filming in Wellington, New Zealand.

The film, starring Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, has already begun filming, which will take place mostly in Wellington, New Zealand, until early April 2026.

User Mike Odyssey on X has also reported that casting for the full film is now closed and will be announced soon, and also speculates that a first teaser for the film will be released in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the release of The Legend of Zelda, around 21 February 2026.

The Legend of Zelda Movie is scheduled for release on 7 May 2027. Are you looking forward to seeing it?