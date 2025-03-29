The Legend of Zelda movie adaptation is reportedly set to become a trilogy

HQ

Hey, listen! Nintendo is reportedly planning something big for its upcoming Legend of Zelda film adaptation. According to new information, this could mark the beginning of a planned trilogy, with lead actors expected to sign on for three films to be shot over a six-year period in New Zealand. The source of this info, a tracking service used by the Film & Television Industry Alliance, also provides the following short synopsis:

"A young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power."

"To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest."

Exciting stuff—and now we can only hope they do the franchise justice.

Who would you like to see cast as Link, Zelda, and Ganon?