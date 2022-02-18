The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is joining the Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week

HQ

It had been previously revealed by Nintendo that yet another iconic Nintendo 64 video game will be coming to Switch soon as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The game in question was The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, with the former information revealing that it would be arriving in February at some point.

Today, we now know exactly when Majora's Mask will be making its debut on the Switch, and we really won't have to wait too long. Set to drop onto the service on February 25, players will be able to experience the classic adventure, and to tease that release, a new trailer has been delivered showing a little bit of gameplay. Check it out below.