The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask apparently supports voice commands

HQ

In a remarkable discovery, YouTuber Skawo has unearthed dormant voice command features within the code of the Nintendo 64 classic, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. These commands were designed to utilize the N64's microphone accessory, enabling players to interact with the game through voice inputs. Intended functionalities included taking pictures with the Pictobox by saying Say Cheese and awakening Deku Scrubs.

Notably, these voice commands were programmed for the Japanese version of the game, requiring players to issue commands in Japanese. This feature appears to be a homage to the original Famicom Disk System version of The Legend of Zelda, which incorporated microphone-based interactions—a feature absent in the Western NES release due to hardware differences.

Although Nintendo ultimately chose not to implement these voice commands in the final release of Majora's Mask, their presence in the game's code highlights the innovative ideas considered during its development. This revelation underscores the enduring depth of classic games, with hidden elements continuing to surface decades after their initial release.

For enthusiasts eager to explore this feature, it's important to note that the commands must be spoken in Japanese, aligning with the original programming. This discovery not only enriches the legacy of Majora's Mask but also offers a fascinating glimpse into the experimental features contemplated by its developers.