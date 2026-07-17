The Legend of Zelda is getting a toy collection from Hasbro

HQ

April 30 marks the world premiere of the Zelda movie, and as you can probably guess, it will be launched with major advertising campaigns and lots of merchandise. It now appears that the latter category will include a collection of toys from Hasbro.

In a press release on Business Wire, we can now read that Hasbro has "announced a new licensing partnership with Nintendo to create products based on the popular Legend of Zelda franchise." The partnership is confirmed to begin as early as 2027, and we won't have to wait long to see the first concrete evidence, as we can look forward to "the first reveals of three 6-inch scale figures at San Diego Comic-Con (July 23-26, 2026)."

Billy Lagor is the head of toys and board games at Hasbro, and he said in a statement:

"For decades, The Legend of Zelda franchise has captivated fans through its deep lore, unforgettable characters and enduring sense of discovery. By combining Nintendo's iconic storytelling with Hasbro's leadership in action and role-play, we're delivering toys that invite fans to play, explore and forge their own epic adventures."

And with that said, all we can do is wait. We assume that the first three characters mentioned above who will be featured are Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf, but of course, it could be something entirely different.