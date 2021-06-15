The Legend of Zelda is getting a Game & Watch system

The Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 has now concluded, and at the end of the show that featured a fair number of announcements, Nintendo spent a few minutes revealing things and chatting about The Legend of Zelda. We have already reported on the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass news, and the new information about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II releasing next year, but Nintendo also had one more Zelda card up their sleeves, a card that broke their previous promise of the show being dedicated to software.

The Japanese company revealed a The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch system, a small physical device (that does count as hardware), which contains three Zelda games. The three games will be the original, The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Gameboy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

As for when these tiny devices will be launching, that is planned for November 12, but you might want to start preparing your purchasing plans now if you are interested, as these will probably fly off the shelves like the Super Mario Game & Watch did.

Take a look at a few images of the small system as well as its official trailer below.