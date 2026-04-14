The Legend of Zelda has officially wrapped filming

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We're not even a year out from The Legend of Zelda movie hitting a theatre near us, and yet already it seems that a big chunk of the work that needs doing on the film has already been done. The latest reports from CinemaCon state that Sony Pictures revealed filming has officially wrapped for The Legend of Zelda movie.

This was spotted first by IGN, and it seems that beyond the headline, there aren't too many other details ready to be shared about the movie. This doesn't mean that The Legend of Zelda film is ready to release tomorrow, as of course there's got to be post-production work, and by the looks of this schedule, there's going to be a lot of it.

A lot of The Legend of Zelda movie remains mysterious to us. We know we'll see Link and Zelda, and it seems via recent speculation that Dichen Lachman is expected to play Impa. However, most of the film's plot is currently being kept under wraps. There's a massive Zelda timeline to explore, and so we'll have to see what exactly has inspired the film's creators.

One thing we do know is that this film is going to try and create a very real sense of immersion in its fantasy world. It has been shooting in New Zealand, the same country where The Lord of the Rings movies were made, so it's possible we'll get a similar level of breath-taking shots and landscapes. With filming complete, here's hoping we can see a trailer before the year is out.