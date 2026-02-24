The Legend of Zelda gets new collection of palm-sized weapon toys

HQ

The Legend of Zelda is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and while we're not getting a new game anytime soon or the movie until 2027, there are still some ways fans can show their love for their favourite silent pot smasher. Recently, a new collection of weapon toys have found their way to stores nationwide in Japan.

The Legend of Zelda Weapon Collection features nine collectible toys that fit snugly in the palm. They are: the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, Royal Two-Handed Sword, Zora's Greatsword, Cloisonné Knife, Steller's Bow, Boulder Breaker, Lightscale Spear, and a rare sheathed version of the Master Sword.

They're available with gum in Japanese candy stores, as well as in other shops, too. Online, you might be able to snag one of these weapons overseas, but you can be sure like with any product only available in a specific region, that scalpers are going to make these prices boom.

