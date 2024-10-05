The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's glitch lets you play as Link instead of Zelda

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a first for the series in more ways than one. It is, for example, the first game in the series without creator Shigeru Miyamoto name in the credits.

It is, of course, the first game in the franchise starring Zelda, as the main playable character, with the mission of rescuing Link. But, what if we told you there is a way to play the game with Link?

Youtuber alyo (thanks, Nintendo Everything) has pointed about a glitch that lets you play as Link. It is not a spoiler to say that you play as Link at the beginning of the game (it was seen in the very first trailer of the game). But he is quickly trapped by a misterious entity, and you take control of Princess Zelda.

How to play as Link in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (perhaps you shouldn't, though)

However, thanks to this glitch, you can apparently take control of Link a bit later in the game. The first thing you need to do is start a new game and manually save when you are still in control of Link.

Then you have to play normally, even completing the first dungeon, afterward you finally gain the chance to freely explore Hyrule. You have to go to Kakariko Village, go look for a specific enemy, and, the tricky part, put a Sign echo, hit it and read it while, at the same time, you open the menu.

After, you need to allow the enemy to kill you, and at the Game Over screen, you need to load that earlier save file from the beginning of the game and press up and A while loading. Too much hustle, in our opinion, just to play as Link in the game, but without the Echoes ability, which means you won't be able to finish the game anyway...