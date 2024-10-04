The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's first week sales surpass Link's Awakening and Skyward Sword remakes in Japan

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was the best selling game last week in Japan (from September 23 to 29). It sold 200.121 copies (only counting retail copies), according to Famitsu's weekly data.

The second and third best selling games, The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki - Farewell, O Zemuria and EA Sports FC 25, also released that same week, are left way behind, less than thirty thousand units.

In one week, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom has also sweept Astro Bot, which has barely managed to sell 34,902 units worldwide. However, when compared to the previous Zelda game, its sales pale in comparision.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's sales compared to other Zelda titles in Japan

Back in May 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold an incredible amount of 1,119,502 units, just in the first week in Japan. Lifetime sales of the game in Japan have yet to reach 2 million, which means that, in just one week, that game sold around 60% of the copies ever sold in Japan.

Echoes of Wisdom's numers are much more aligned to what the series usually does in that country. It is slightly less than what 3DS' A Link Between Worlds did in 2013, the previous 2D Zelda game, which sold 225,418 units on its first week, and 425,729 lifetime.

However, it has outsold Switch's Link's Awakening remake from 2019 (141,375 first week, 274,208 lifetime) as well as 2021's Skyward Sword HD (159,089 first week, unknown overall numbers), according to Zelda Wiki data, games much more similar to Echoes of Wisdom in scope and realistic sales expectations.