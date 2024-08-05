The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom shows us some of the items and powers the princess will use as she travels through Hyrule

HQ

Nintendo may be blaming Nintendo Switch's attrition these past few months, but there's no doubt that if there's one franchise (aside from Mario) that can bring the masses back to the shops, it's The Legend of Zelda. With the announcement of Echoes of Wisdom at the last Nintendo Direct, the Kyoto-based company closed the debate of whether Princess Zelda would star in her own game, while giving her her own character with her powers to replicate items and summon enemies to fight on her behalf as she traverses Hyrule to save her land and her beloved Link. But now we have even more reason to be excited.

Nintendo has released a new trailer in which we see some of the items we'll be able to equip for the princess on her hero's journey, as well as a sneak peek at her new ability: Bond (and Reverse Bond). With it, even the biggest obstacles won't be a problem to progress, though we're sure to see some puzzles that push the concept further than what we see in this teaser.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on 26 September 2024, along with a special edition Nintendo Switch Lite to match.