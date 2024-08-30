The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom shown in new cosy trailer

HQ

The next The Legend of Zelda will be quite different from what we're used to, and we're not just talking about the fact that we'll actually be playing as Princess Zelda rather than Link. The game has completely new gameplay, as Zelda primarily chooses to solve her problems in other ways than with violence.

But the way she gets around is also very different from what we're used to, and in a new trailer we now get to check out what it can look like when we explore Hyrule. Check out the cosy video below, which is packed with gameplay.