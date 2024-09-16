The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has leaked online

HQ

It's not long before The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches for Nintendo Switch on September 26, but unfortunately, the game already seems to be out in the wild in some forms.

Eurogamer notes that YouTube account Nintendo Prime claims that the title in question has leaked online and is thus playable for emulators. This means, of course, that there is also a risk that you can get parts of the story revealed prematurely if you are not careful via social media and general web surfing, and if you do not want to ruin your own experience, we advise you to scroll with caution in the near future. So now you know.