The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can be beaten in well under an hour

Depending on who you ask, the newly released The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is around 20 hours long on a normal playthrough. But Nintendo has plenty of secrets and for those who want to do everything, it should take roughly 30 hours.

But... there are always speedrunners, and they are currently in the process of exploiting the adventure. At the moment, OnakuTV is the fastest, having blasted through Zelda's own adventure in 52 minutes and 51 seconds - and he thinks the record will creep below 50 minutes very soon.

You can watch the full playthrough in the YouTube video below, but be prepared for massive spoilers as it includes the ending.

