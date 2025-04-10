The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition does not include The Champions Ballad DLC

HQ

It's clear that Nintendo is slightly opening up the information tap on some of the issues regarding Switch 1 titles that will be updated on Nintendo Switch 2, via the so-called Switch 2 Editions. Earlier today we reported that these new editions will include both the game in question and the content of this updated version entirely on the cartridge, with no additional downloads required. And while that's great for first-time players (or replayers) of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it seems that not all of the content will be present on the small cartridge.

It's the story DLC The Champions Ballad, which added a few extra hours to the game, and which will remain as downloadable content on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, according to Nintendosoup. It's not too surprising, although it would have been great to have all the content from what many still consider to be the best game ever on physical media to keep for eternity.

Have you played the Breath of the Wild DLC and what do you think of it?