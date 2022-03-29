The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel delayed to 2023

HQ

Many big game companies are set to release their fiscal reports next week, which means that we're getting some major announcements the coming days to get both good and bad news out of the way. PlayStation made one earlier today, and now it's Nintendo's turn.

Eiji Aonuma and crew have released a video confirming that what we're calling The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II for the time being has been delayed to spring 2023 after they were "aiming" for 2022 last year. Aonuma-san doesn't say anything new besides that, but reiterates that this sequel will let us explore different versions of the last game's environments, the skies and some other secret areas with a wide variety of new mechanics and features we'll learn more about later this year.