The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II won't be the final name for the title

During E3 this year, we finally got to see the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II again, and it is looking wonderful in every possible way. But it turns out the game won't actually be called Breath of the Wild II when it launches next year.

The reason Nintendo just calls it a sequel to Breath of the Wild, is explained by Nintendo of America's Senior Product Marketing Manager Bill Trinen:

"As for why we're holding back on the name, you'll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important. Those subtitles, they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what's going to happen."

Nintendo doesn't mind people calling it Breath of the Wild II, even though they won't use that name themselves, as Trinen explains:

"[Breath of the Wild 2] is going to be shorthand and it's natural for people to want to find a shorthand way to frame it. We're still calling it the sequel to Breath of the Wild."

As the game launches next year, a proper reveal of the title hopefully isn't too far off.

Thanks IGN