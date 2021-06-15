The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 launches next year

It looked like we wouldn't get a glimpse of the long-announced sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but right towards the end of Nintendo's fanservice-filled stream, the fans' wish came true with a grand (but brief) display of what's to come. In a new gameplay trailer, we got to see Link visiting worlds up in the clouds and more of the many abilities that made its predecessor such a varied open world experience, among other things.

A bit more of the same so far, but it certainly looks like fun, and we're sure it will have plenty of new stuff to offer. It was also revealed that the developers are aiming to release the title in 2022, so we'll just have to wait to see more of this highly anticipated sequel.