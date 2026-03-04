The Legend of Vox Machina returns to Prime Video this June

HQ

Good news, Critical Role fans! Prime Video has revealed the official premiere date for The Legend of Vox Machina's fourth season, which will be debuting as soon as this summer. The animated show will be back for another round of episodes in the coming months, as the adventure will continue as soon as June 3, 2026.

We are yet to hear more about the plot synopsis of this coming round of episodes and likewise a trailer has not yet debuted to tease what will be explored in Season 4, but there is a very brief teaser that has been shared on social media that you can see below.

Will you be tuning back into The Legend of Vox Machina this June?