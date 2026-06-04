The Legend of Vox Machina cast reveal which Critical Role moments they'd loved to have seen animated

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The Legend of Vox Machina adapts the epic first campaign of Critical Role, a D&D series in which DM Matt Mercer leads a bunch of his voice acting buddies through quests of danger and daring escapades. The animated version of the campaign has to trim a lot of fat, as D&D sessions are long and if absolutely everything was adapted, we'd never see the end of an arc let alone the series as a whole.

Even if there are plenty of moments that might be best left on the cutting room floor, we asked the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina if there were any episodes or moments they would have loved to have seen animated for the show.

"I loved the pub crawl episode that we did from the original campaign, but I think it wouldn't have translated well because it really relied on how frustrated Matt Mercer was on having to come up with a bunch of pubs, which was really all I wanted to see was watch him slowly have to like come up with a bunch of names for pubs," said Taliesin Jaffe, the voice of Percy.

"I wouldn't have been mad if Vox Machina needed to disguise themselves as cows for a moment," added Vax actor Liam O'Brien, which was followed up by Vex's actor Laura Bailey adding: "I would have enjoyed seeing Keyleth actually become a goldfish. But again, certain moments don't translate the same way."

Sam Riegel didn't want to spoil anything from Season 4, but said that he wished there could have been space for a certain "barfing scene" involving his second character, Taryon Darrington, who's voiced by Wayne Brady in the show.

Check out our full interview below for more details on The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4: