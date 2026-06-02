The Legend of Vox Machina cast kept their tabletop roots for recording the series

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The cast of The Legend of Vox Machina is a bit different from many other animated shows. The mainstays of the cast, being Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Travis Willingham, Ashley Johnson, Matt Mercer, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, and Marisha Ray, all had known each other for years beforehand, playing a longer version of what would become The Legend of Vox Machina on a D&D livestream.

When adapting their beloved D&D campaign to an animated format, the cast told us they had certain particulars to keep the feeling of the original show alive. Amazon Prime Video was a great collaborator in that regard, Matt Mercer says, with Travis Willingham adding that the cast decided just like the show, they'd all record together in one room.

"Outside of COVID, we required that we would all be in the same room recording at the same time. Even when we were, you know, remotely situated, we'd all be on one giant recording session just so that we could hear each other, respond to each other, make sure that anything that came up in the moment got to rise to the top and at least be, you know, considered," Willingham explained.

"But that's the genesis of all this, is that, you know, we record together, we record the other characters, the secondary characters, the NPCs, the villains, anybody that hasn't had a chance to record yet, we get to take a crack at doing crazy voices," Willingham continued, adding that Matt Mercer still does so many voices, as he did as the Dungeon Master of the first campaign, even if he thinks he's just adding his voice as a stand-in for the moment.

Check out the full interview below for more from the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina on all things Season 4: