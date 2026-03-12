The Legend of California, Jeff Kaplan's new game, releases its first trailer

Great video game creators always have new ideas they want to bring to life. Unfortunately, they are not always able to fulfil their vision, and other factors such as the interests of the company that pays their salaries or creative differences between team members mean that we, the players, only get to see a small part of all the developers' ideas.

However, today we are in luck because the new game from Jeff Kaplan, co-creator of Overwatch, has released a trailer on the official account of the studio, Kitsugiyama. The name of this game is The Legend of California, and it is a first-person shooter set during the Gold Rush era, as you can imagine, in California, which can be played both solo and cooperatively with friends.

The game's trailer, which you can watch below, highlights its beautiful scenery, with graphics reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption, and action-packed moments, although exploration and gathering are also key elements of the game.

If you want to know more about the game, you can add it to your Steam wish list here, where you can also see the game description: "Explore, gather, craft, build, hunt and fight your way through a vast untamed frontier. Whether you choose to travel alone or collaborate with friends, your mission on this mythical island is not just to survive, but to thrive."

Will you give The Legend of California a try?