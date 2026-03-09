The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has wrapped production

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has officially wrapped production. The film, which gives us a peek into an older version of Team Avatar, is almost ready for release later this year. After multiple delays, and a change to its theatrical schedule, we're counting down the months until we can finally witness the return of bending and our favourite The Last Airbender characters this October.

This was confirmed by the film's director, Lauren Montgomery, over on Instagram. There, she wrote about how amazing the film is, and that it really deserves to be seen on a bigger screen. "The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there," she wrote. "The recent decision to move us from theatrical to streaming might give the impression that the quality wasn't sufficient, but that couldn't be farther from the truth. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!!!"

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender releases on the 9th of October on Paramount+. It follows Aang and his friends as they try to uncover an ancient power that could save Airbending from extinction.