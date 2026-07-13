The legacy of Desert Strike lives on in Cobra Strike, and the new trailer looks impressive

As more and more people say they've grown tired of the pressure of live service games and titles that require a constant internet connection and various types of subscriptions, we've seen an increasing number of classic game genres make a comeback in recent years. This includes the once-iconic Desert Strike series, which now has several spiritual successors, and there's even more on the horizon.

Among them is Cobra Strike, which was announced last year. If you played the Desert Strike series, especially on the Mega Drive back in the day, you'll quickly recognise its gameplay and structure. Now, a new gameplay trailer has been released, which you can check out below.

Unfortunately, we don't know when it will be released yet, and Steam (you can add it to your wishlist right now) is the only confirmed platform, but surely we can all agree that it looks absolutely delightful?