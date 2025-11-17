The LED strip on Steam Machines can be used to track download progression

HQ

Last week, it was confirmed that Valve is finally ready to enter the console market with its own hardware in the form of Steam Machines. This fact, along with the new controller and discussions about performance, has dominated the debate since then, but there are two really cool features that have flown a little under the radar.

One is that the device has a replaceable front panel, which makes it easy to blend the device into your home. Valve is also not fussy and even allows you to 3D print your own panels if you wish. But there's actually another cool feature on the front too, namely an LED strip. You can use this for design purposes, but also for more practical purposes - such as letting it indicate how far your download has progressed while you're looking at something else.

You can see what both of these features look like in the Threads post below.