The LEC 2025 Summer Playoffs bracket is locked in

This week will mark the beginning of the end of the 2025 competitive LEC season. The summer season will begin to wrap up because of the playoffs event, which will see the eight remaining best teams competing for a slice of a hefty prize pool, but more importantly one of three Worlds 2025 slots.

As it stands, four teams have been seeded into the upper bracket, and four in the lower bracket, and as for how the opening matches are arranged, you can see these below.



KOI vs. Fnatic



G2 Esports vs. Karmine Corp



GiantX vs. Team BDS



Team Heretics vs. Team Vitality



To see how the full bracket is arranged, see the graphic below.

Otherwise, the three Worlds slots will go to the winner, the runner-up, and the third-placing team, when these are determined before the end of the month, with Worlds set to follow between October 14 and November 9.