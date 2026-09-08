The leaked 40th Anniversary The Legend of Zelda Switch 2 console will launch at the end of October

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Around a month ago, a leak occurred and revealed there will soon be a special 40th Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch 2. Today, as part of the Direct dedicated to The Legend of Zelda's 40th Anniversary, this special edition console was just officially revealed, and it'll be launching rather soon.

For one, the collection will include a Switch 2 console, a Pro Controller, a Carrying Case, and a Screen Protector, all of which have The Legend of Zelda branding. The Switch 2 dock is emblazoned by a massive Triforce symbol in black and gold colours, all while the Joy-Con 2 controllers possess more of a mint-green pastel with Zelda-stylised triangles and the iconic franchise logo too. The Pro Controller is a mix of both styles and the Carrying Case trends towards more of the former style. As for the actual main body of the Switch 2, this is basically just a regular Switch 2 with a few gold and grey triangles on its back.

In terms of the release plans for The Legend of Zelda - 40th Anniversary Edition hardware collection, each item will be selling on October 29, meaning you'll be able to grab one these, set it up, and still have ample time before The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time launches on Nintendo Switch 2 a week later on November 5.

Will you be grabbing this special edition console unit?