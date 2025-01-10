The leak behind the leak: Genki reveals Switch 2 accessories aren't the real deal

HQ

At CES 2025, accessory maker Genki revealed they are working on accessories for the upcoming Switch 2, sparking a flurry of speculation. Initially, it seemed like Genki had hands-on access to Switch 2 hardware, especially after showcasing a "dummy" unit. However, as reported by GameSpark and CNET, the company later clarified that their dummy unit was actually based on leaked details, not official Nintendo hardware. Nintendo also confirmed that the device Genki displayed was not official. While Genki is clearly preparing for the Switch 2's release, it remains to be seen if their accessories will match the final product's specs.

Do you think Genki's accessories will fit the real Switch 2, or will they be off the mark?