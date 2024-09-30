The League of Legends Worlds 2024 Swiss Stage bracket is locked in

HQ

The League of Legends World Championship is well underway. This past weekend saw the conclusion of the first section of action, with this being the Play-Ins. This portion saw eight teams battling it out for four renaming slots in the main tournament, and with that in mind, we now know the four teams that have advanced and the four that have been eliminated.

Following a couple of days of action, MAD Lions KOI, GAM Esports, paiN Gaming, and PSG Talon have all survived the Play-Ins, while Vikings Esports, Fukuoka HAWKS gaming, Rainbow7, and 100 Thieves have been eliminated.

With these results in mind, we also know the Swiss Stage bracket for the event. This kicks off on Thursday and will see 16 teams fighting for eight slots in the Knockout bracket that will follow this. Check out the Swiss bracket below.