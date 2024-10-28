The League of Legends World Championship 2024 finals match-up is set

HQ

We finally know who will be throwing down and battling it out in the grand final of the 2024 League of Legends World Championship. Following the semi-finals being hosted over the weekend, only two teams remain in contention for the trophy and the largest slice of the $2.225 million prize pool, with the finale set to take place this week on November 2 at The O2 Arena in London.

The match-up will see Korea's LCK facing off with China's LPL, with the former being repped by the ever-present T1 and the latter seeing Bilibili Gaming in attendance. The finale will be a best-of-five series that kicks off at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET, and you will be able to catch the action live over here.